Nicholls football aims for bounce-back season after rough 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For head coach Tim Rebowe and the Colonels, the 2022 season is in the rearview.

Looking ahead, the focus is on getting back to the top of the conference and back to the postseason.

“We’re trying to get back to that conference championship team and kind of that mindset that they had,” junior running back Collin Guggenheim says. “Just making sure we kind of have that mentality and trying to get that conference championship back here.”

As they try to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, the Colonels will be led by new quarterback Pat McQuaide.

The junior college transfer joined the team in the spring, and Rebowe says he has already taken command of the offense.

“He has all the qualities, all the intangibles, the leadership skills,” Rebowe says. “His dad’s a coach. He grew up in it. He has that mentality. And he’s got something that he can rally the guys around him.”

“I got to be here in the spring,” McQuaide says. “The spring is.. that’s the time of learning and making those beginner mistakes and just kind of learning the lingo of here and just adapting to how we do things down here. So when we got to fall camp it was almost part two. Hit the ground running, and now it’s just perfecting the things right.”

The talent around McQuaide includes record-breaking running back Collin Guggenheim.

Heading into his junior season, the former John Curtis standout is leaning on the experience he’s gained over the last two years.

“When guys play for a year or two years and get a decent amount of snaps, I think you carry over that experience,” Guggenheim says.

“Well he’s so mature,” Rebowe says. “That’s one of the big things that he has. So just his maturity level. I think he’s in good shape right now this summer. He really really worked hard. And it’s showing early on in fall camp.”

The Colonels have one of the toughest FCS schedules this season.

Three of their first four games are on the road. In their season opener, they face Sacramento State, who’s ranked in the top 10 in the FCS preseason polls. Nicholls then goes on the road to face TCU and Tulane.

