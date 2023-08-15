Nicondra: Still extremely hot today, but some changes in the works

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today’s excessive heat warning are is a bit more shrunken than it’s been for nearly the last month. An approaching front that will turn winds northerly and usher in some drier air finally brings a change to the ongoing heat streak. Highs today will still be incredibly hot and even possibly a degree or two hotter as the force of the front wedges the more moist air ahead of it. Expect triple digits again for most locations before a few thunderstorms are triggered late afternoon into the evening. Tonight, drier air will settle in on northerly winds with areas along the Mississippi boarder seeing lows fall into the upper 60s in a few spots by Thursday morning. Afternoon temperatures will still be very hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s, but it will feel much less oppressive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.