Nicondra: Still extremely hot today, but some changes in the works

More triple digit temperatures ahead of frontal boundary
A front will bring drier dew points to the region.
A front will bring drier dew points to the region.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today’s excessive heat warning are is a bit more shrunken than it’s been for nearly the last month. An approaching front that will turn winds northerly and usher in some drier air finally brings a change to the ongoing heat streak. Highs today will still be incredibly hot and even possibly a degree or two hotter as the force of the front wedges the more moist air ahead of it. Expect triple digits again for most locations before a few thunderstorms are triggered late afternoon into the evening. Tonight, drier air will settle in on northerly winds with areas along the Mississippi boarder seeing lows fall into the upper 60s in a few spots by Thursday morning. Afternoon temperatures will still be very hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s, but it will feel much less oppressive.

