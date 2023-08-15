BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Orleans justice system leaders tout planned $30 million technology upgrade

By Natasha Robin
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Leaders of New Orleans’ criminal justice system on Tuesday (Aug. 15) touted a $30 million planned technology upgrade that they say will replace computers and data systems that have been outdated for decades.

“This is going to cost a lot of money,” Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said. “But it’s going to solve a lot of problems at once for the criminal legal system.”

The $30 million project is being funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. City leaders say it’s designed to overhaul New Orleans’ critically antiquated justice technology systems.

“People talk about what can be done to make the criminal legal system work better,” Williams said. “Well, this is a major piece, going from horse-and-buggy to a Tesla.”

From the NOPD to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the Orleans Public Defenders’ office to the DA’s office and Criminal District Court, the computer systems being used now in some cases date back to the 1980s or 1990s.

“With our systems so outdated, it frequently resolves into some really dangerous outcomes,” says Chief Public Defender Danny Engelberg.

The goal is to replace the decades-old computer systems with advanced, cloud-based technology, allowing for the different branches of the city’s criminal justice system to share data and information.

“This is a way of making agencies of the criminal legal system to be able to communicate effortlessly, in a way that they simply aren’t able to do today,” Williams said.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the City Council authorized the justice tech modernization program in December. Mission Critical Partners is the vendor selected to implement the upgrade.

“I’m hoping and praying that this will make a change that the whole community will be proud of, and the system will help us to move cases along quicker than we’ve been able to do,” CDC Chief Judge Robin Pittman said.

City leaders hope to have the new system installed by mid-2025.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night

Latest News

Protestors ask for death row clemency petitions to be granted
Protestors ask for death row clemency petitions to be granted on steps of State Capitol
A 22-year-old is dead after a gun went off while he and another person were cleaning the...
22-year-old fatally shot while cleaning gun, NOPD says
Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says