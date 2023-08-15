BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Protestors ask for death row clemency petitions to be granted on steps of State Capitol

Protestors ask for death row clemency petitions to be granted
Protestors ask for death row clemency petitions to be granted(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There have been several failed attempts to eliminate the death penalty in Louisiana through the years. But those here at the Capitol Tuesday hope at the very least the 56 inmates on death row will be granted clemency.

It’s been 23 years since Brett Malone’s mother, Mary Ann, was murdered in Bossier parish. On Tuesday he joined a group of advocates and faith leaders on the steps of the state Capitol protesting the death penalty. Saying over the years he’s learned emotions are temporary, but mercy and grace are eternal. His mother’s killer is one of the 56 inmates currently on death row.

“Part of clemency is really about giving the opportunity to the survivors of these crimes to work on reconciliation, to work on the healing of the wounds that were created through those actions,” said Malone.

RELATED LINKS
‘Sped up for a particular political reason:’ DA believes clemency requests from death row inmates moving too fast
AG Jeff Landry urges Pardon Board to follow rules while considering death row clemency pleas
La. Board of Pardons decides on further review for death row clemency requests
Pardon board moving forward with clemency hearings for death row inmates after Gov.’s letter

Part of their argument is over the years, several death row inmates across the country have been exonerated after it was learned they were innocent. One of those, was Shareef Cousin, who at 16, was the youngest person in the state to be sentenced to death.

“At the tender age of 16 when a lot of us were going to our high school proms or worrying about bed not being made, unfortunately I was worrying about whether or not my life would be taken from me for a crime I did not commit in the state of Louisiana,” explained Cousin.

The group called Promise for Justice organized the event. After a few shared remarks the group then made their way up to the governor’s office to hand over their petition of more than 2,000 signatures begging for clemency hearings to be held. District Attorney Hillar Moore says 2,000 signatures are nothing compared to the state’s population who, by a majority favor the death penalty.

“I’m not sure what’s going on. It has no effect, it’s a ploy I guess for them to say these people are against it. And it’s their right to do so,” said Moore.

The district attorney and his attorneys say they’re waiting on their public records request from the board of pardons to see whether or not they will actually go through with these hearings. But says they plan to fight it at every step.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night

Latest News

Fatal crash generic image
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
A 22-year-old is dead after a gun went off while he and another person were cleaning the...
22-year-old fatally shot while cleaning gun, NOPD says
The Harrison County location, situated just off the Menge Avenue Exit 24, will be the first...
Buc-ee’s set to break ground on new Harrison Co. travel center in September
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville,...
Military vet dies in I-10 crash traveling back home after family tragedy