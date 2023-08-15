Race for Insurance Commissioner over after candidate plans to withdraw

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The race for Louisiana’s next Insurance Commissioner could be over before it ever began and just days after qualifying.

Democratic Candidate Rich Weaver confirmed to Fox 8 that he plans to drop out of the race, meaning Republican Tim Temple would be running unopposed and declared the winner.

Weaver has not officially filed his paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office as of Tuesday evening.

The position opened up after longtime Commissioner Jim Donelon decided not to seek re-election.

The state is currently in the midst of a homeowner’s insurance crisis.

INSURANCE CRISIS

New law will force insurers to give discounts to homeowners under certain circumstances

Rising insurance rates beginning to impact homeseller strategies in New Orleans, realtors say

Gov. Edwards pushes for more funding for programs aiming to ease property insurance crisis

Lawmakers press FEMA for flood risk formula as some premiums soar

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.