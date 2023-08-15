BBB Accredited Business
Race for Insurance Commissioner over after candidate plans to withdraw

Tim Temple (KALB)
Tim Temple (KALB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The race for Louisiana’s next Insurance Commissioner could be over before it ever began and just days after qualifying.

Democratic Candidate Rich Weaver confirmed to Fox 8 that he plans to drop out of the race, meaning Republican Tim Temple would be running unopposed and declared the winner.

Weaver has not officially filed his paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office as of Tuesday evening.

The position opened up after longtime Commissioner Jim Donelon decided not to seek re-election.

The state is currently in the midst of a homeowner’s insurance crisis.

