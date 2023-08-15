Storms, equipment fire knock out power to thousands in Kenner, St. Tammany Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Powerful thunderstorms left nearly 8,000 Entergy customers in Kenner without power late Tuesday night (Aug. 15), while a fire along an electrical transmission line in west St. Tammany Parish knocked out power to over 12,000 customers earlier.

Of those 12,000 Cleco customers, only about 2,000 still were without power late Tuesday night. But Entergy estimated the 8,000 customers in Kenner would not see their power restored until about 1 a.m.

Covington Police say the fire sparked earlier in the day, as some of the first thunderstorms in weeks rolled through just before 4 p.m.

Entergy says a Cleco transmission line caught fire.

St. Tammany Fire District 9 says the fallen powerline sparked a wildfire that burned around 200 acres. They say 30-35 firefighters were working and contained the fire before 6 p.m. The state’s forestry department brought in four bulldozers to help plow two fire lines.

Officials say there is no restoration time estimate available for the remaining Cleco customers.

Strong winds sent at least one large tree branch through a home on Viola Street in Mandeville.

The first round of thunderstorms in weeks sent a large tree branch through a home on Viola Street in Mandeville on Tues., Aug. 15. (Fox 8 Viewer)

On top of the fire, this afternoon’s storm blew down a wall of one of the fire stations near Bush.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.