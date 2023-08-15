BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Storms, equipment fire knock out power to thousands in Kenner, St. Tammany Parish

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Powerful thunderstorms left nearly 8,000 Entergy customers in Kenner without power late Tuesday night (Aug. 15), while a fire along an electrical transmission line in west St. Tammany Parish knocked out power to over 12,000 customers earlier.

Of those 12,000 Cleco customers, only about 2,000 still were without power late Tuesday night. But Entergy estimated the 8,000 customers in Kenner would not see their power restored until about 1 a.m.

Covington Police say the fire sparked earlier in the day, as some of the first thunderstorms in weeks rolled through just before 4 p.m.

Entergy says a Cleco transmission line caught fire.

St. Tammany Fire District 9 says the fallen powerline sparked a wildfire that burned around 200 acres. They say 30-35 firefighters were working and contained the fire before 6 p.m. The state’s forestry department brought in four bulldozers to help plow two fire lines.

Officials say there is no restoration time estimate available for the remaining Cleco customers.

Strong winds sent at least one large tree branch through a home on Viola Street in Mandeville.

The first round of thunderstorms in weeks sent a large tree branch through a home on Viola...
The first round of thunderstorms in weeks sent a large tree branch through a home on Viola Street in Mandeville on Tues., Aug. 15.(Fox 8 Viewer)

On top of the fire, this afternoon’s storm blew down a wall of one of the fire stations near Bush.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night

Latest News

A raging tire fire near an RV park in the 6200 block of Chef Menteur Highway became a two-alarm...
Burning tires in New Orleans East smokes I-10 commuters at rush hour
The site of the former Six Flags in New Orleans East has been abandoned since Hurricane Katrina...
NORA approves Bayou Phoenix master plan for former Six Flags site
Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say
Orleans Parish Criminal District Court is one of the beneficiaries of a $30 million computer...
Orleans justice system leaders tout planned $30 million technology upgrade
Tim Temple (KALB)
Race for Insurance Commissioner over after candidate plans to withdraw