BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Teen returns home to find mom shot, killed in Las Vegas

By FOX5 Staff, Michael Bell and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police say a teenage girl returned home to find her mother shot to death in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the victim’s daughter was staying at a friend’s house but came home to check on her mother when she couldn’t get a hold of her around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the girl found her mother dead inside the home near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache, KVVU reports.

Investigators say the victim had another teenage daughter, who was asleep in the residence at the time of the shooting. However, authorities said she did not hear anything, nor did neighbors in the area.

Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for 40-year-old Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr., whom they believe was involved in the homicide. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for 40-year-old Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr.,...
Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for 40-year-old Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr., whom they believe was involved in the homicide.(LVMPD)

It is unclear if or how Falsetta is related to the victim.

Police earlier said they wanted to speak to the victim’s husband. At that time, they said he was not a suspect in the case but added the couple had a history of domestic violence disputes.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night

Latest News

The BBB offers donation tips for Maui relief. (CNN, KITV, KABC, KGMB, KHNL, KVVU, MAUI MUTUAL...
Consumer Watch: How to help Maui fire victims
(CNN, POOL, WGCL, POOL VIA WSB, WXIA, AP IMAGES, NEWSMAX, YOUTUBE, DONALD TRUMP, WSBTV, YOUNG...
District Attorney Fani Willis is 3rd person to levy criminal charges against Trump
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
The 97-page indictment details dozens of alleged acts by the former president and his allies to...
DA: Indictment alleges Trump, allies tried to overturn Georgia election result