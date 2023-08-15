BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

University offers course studying Taylor Swift’s lyrics

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift’s amazing success and broad appeal are certainly worth studying – and Ghent University in Belgium thinks her lyrics are worth studying too.

The school is launching a new course dedicated to the literary merit of Taylor Swift’s discography.

The course is called “Literature: Taylor’s Version” – a nod to the artist’s rerecorded album titles.

It will be available to students starting this fall.

The professor’s blog “Swifterature” compares the pop star’s songs to writers including Sylvia Plath, Charles Dickens and William Shakespeare.

She will use Swift’s work to engage with literature “from the medieval period to the Victorian,” as well as the work of contemporary authors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night

Latest News

Fatal crash generic image
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to...
Police cat ‘Pawfficer Fuzz’ makes friends at center for children with autism
As the death tolls continues to rise, those affected by the Maui wildfires are beginning a long...
Death toll expected to rise in Hawaii wildfires
Voting rights in focus as 2024 nears
Voting rights in focus as 2024 nears