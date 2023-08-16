1 killed, 1 wounded in Lower Ninth Ward double shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot -- one fatally -- late Wednesday afternoon in the Lower Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD’s initial report offered no details about the victims’ ages, genders or condition of the survivor. Police said one victim died at the scene and the other was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel.

The two victims were reported shot at 4:44 p.m. The shooting scene was reported as the intersection of Egania and North Prieur streets.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

