BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bradley Cooper faces backlash for prosthetic nose in Leonard Bernstein biopic ‘Maestro’

Bradley Cooper cowrote, directed, and stars in the upcoming film 'Maestro' about Leonard Bernstein’s life. (Source: Netflix)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – Actor Bradley Cooper is facing criticism for his use of a prosthetic nose to portray Jewish composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in the first trailer for the biopic “Maestro.”

Cooper, who is not Jewish, cowrote, directed, and stars in the upcoming film about Bernstein’s life and marriage to Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan.

“Maestro” marks Cooper’s first release as a director since 2018′s “A Star Is Born,” the global phenomenon costarring Lady Gaga.

Netflix released the film’s first trailer on Tuesday, and social media users were quick to accuse Cooper of “Jewface.”

“Hollywood cast Bradley Cooper — a non Jew — to play Jewish legend Leonard Bernstein and stuck a disgusting exaggerated ‘Jew nose’ on him,” the group StopAntisemitism posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the Media Diversity Institute, hollywood portrayals of Jewish people as having “large, hooked” noses is “so deeply imbedded in modern culture, that most do not acknowledge that it is actually a deeply antisemitic stereotype.”

The institute said the caricature “goes back to antisemitic and Nazi propaganda from the 1930s and since then has gone on to become a common trope and, whether intentionally or not—pushes antisemitic stereotypes to this day.”

But others have come to the actor’s defense, pointing out that one of the film’s producers, Steven Spielberg, is Jewish.

“If one of the producers of ‘Maestro’, Steven Spielberg, famously a Jew, didn’t have a problem with Bradley Cooper’s depiction of Leonard Bernstein, then I’m certain for many Jews, me included, his nose size shouldn’t make a difference,” said Robbie Vorhaus, a communications and reputation consultant based in Austin, Texas.

“For those offended, both Jew and non-Jew alike, vote with your purse and don’t see the movie, or better still, make your own movie and depict a Jew exactly as you creatively feel fit,” Vorhaus said.

Bernstein, who died in 1990 at the age of 72, composed Broadway musicals, symphonies, film scores and more over his celebrated decades-long career, including “West Side Story.” He was the first American-born conductor to lead a major American orchestra, debuting with the New York Philharmonic in 1943.

Bernstein served as musical director of the New York City Symphony shortly after that, then served as musical director of the New York Philharmonic from 1957 to 1969.

“Maestro” will have its world premiere on Sept. 2 at the 80th Venice International Film Festival and will have a limited theater run beginning in November before hitting Netflix on Dec. 20.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night

Latest News

Dale Bell, Sr
Elderly veteran tourist attacked at New Orleans bus station
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden marks the 1-year anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law
FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, migrants are loaded onto a bus at the Border Patrol...
Illinois will provide burial for 3-year-old migrant child who died on bus
FILE - Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Devastated Tuohys ready to end conservatorship for Michael Oher, lawyers say
FILE — Wayne Jones, left, looks on as his aunt JoAnn Daniels, holds a photograph of his mother...
Buffalo shooting survivors say social media companies and a body armor maker enabled the killer