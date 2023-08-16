BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Less humid here as the tropics heat up

Bruce: Mid August and right on que the tropics are heating up
Bruce: Mid August and right on que the tropics are heating up(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As advertised, the less humid and better feeling air has arrived, Yes it is still in the 90s but the feels like temps are down by more than 15°. The trend continues through Thursday morning leaving a few spots well north in the upper 60s, but by the late afternoon into the evening Thursday moisture begins to return. Hot temperatures will be back by Friday with upper 90s and triple digits back in the forecast for the weekend.

The next big change has us watching the Gulf for the start of next week. The National Hurricane Center has outlined a low risk for development in the northwestern Gulf as a wave of tropical moisture is expected to push into the region towards the beginning of next week. Although water temperatures are extremely warm other factors currently look less than favorable for much development, but we will monitor as we move through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night

Latest News

Hurricane Flags
As expected, the tropical Atlantic is beginning to ‘awaken’
While high temperatures still hover in the low 90s near average low humidity provides a better...
Nicondra: Finally a short break from the heat
Highs the next 7 days
Highs take a big dip today into the lower 90s
Evening weather update for Tuesday, Aug. 15