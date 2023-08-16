Burning tires in New Orleans East smokes I-10 commuters at rush hour

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire involving trash and discarded tires near a New Orleans East RV park sent plumes of dark smoke blowing across the path of rush-hour motorists on Interstate 10 Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 15).

The two-alarm fire started at 5:26 p.m., on the opposite side of a fence at the Riverboat RV Park at 6232 Chef Menteur Hwy. The park sits near the base of the westbound I-10 high rise bridge.

The New Orleans Fire Department said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. But it took 47 firefighters manning 15 NOFD units to bring the fire under control at 6:26 p.m. That left motorists fighting through hazardous dark smoke for nearly an hour at the peak of rush hour.

The NOFD said high winds, dry conditions and limited accessibility hampered firefighters’ efforts. Crews had to lay down more than 500 feet of large diameter, high-volume hose connected to hydrants on Chef Menteur Highway to generate adequate water supply.

Entergy crews also were dispatched to the scene to disable burned power lines that were in danger of collapsing, the NOFD said.

