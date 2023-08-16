BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Cameron Sheriff’s Office investigating after deputy shoots dog

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LAKE, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has opened an internal investigation after a deputy shot a dog in the Grand Lake community.

The sheriff’s office says an investigator was at the residence as part of an ongoing investigation on August 14, when the deputy says a medium-sized dog weighing about 60 pounds ran out of the residence in an aggressive manner toward the detective.

The deputy says when the dog got within two-to-four feet of him, he fired at the dog.

The Sheriff’s Office says a photo of the dog circulating on social media and shared with KPLC show the dog as a puppy and not as the 60-pound dog it is now.

Cameron Sheriff’s Office investigating after deputy shoots dog
Cameron Sheriff’s Office investigating after deputy shoots dog(KPLC viewer)

The sheriff’s office says the deputy immediately notified his supervisor regarding the incident and an internal investigation was opened.

Sheriff Ron Johnson says he has been in contact with a person representing the owner of the dog.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night

Latest News

A Jefferson Parish jury on Tues., Aug. 15, found Daniel Tenner guilty of the first-degree...
Man found guilty of murdering woman during cell phone sale in Gretna
Tim Temple is expected to run unopposed and win the Louisiana Insurance Commissioner post after...
Race for Insurance Commissioner over after candidate withdraws
SWLA community comes together over the loss of Ben Terry
Remembering Ben Terry: Memorial and funeral service
New Orleans brass band The Soul Rebels will play a four-night residency at New York's famed...
New Orleans’ Soul Rebels linking with hip-hop royalty in New York