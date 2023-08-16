Funeral arrangements set for Jason Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Funeral arrangements were announced Wednesday (Aug. 16) for Jason Cantrell, the 55-year-old attorney and husband of Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who passed away Monday.

The city’s first gentleman will lie in state next Monday (Aug. 21) from 3-6 p.m. at Gallier Hall. A “celebration of life program” will follow beginning at 6 p.m., according to a press release from City Hall. Gallier Hall is located at 545 St. Charles Ave.

On Tuesday (Aug. 22), visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, located at 4230 South Broad St. in Broadmoor. Cantrell’s burial Mass will follow at the same church starting at 11 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are being provided by Rhodes Funeral Home, the city’s statement said.

