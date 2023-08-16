Hammond community mourns loss of Mariner’s Inn restaurant owner

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Communities in Tangipahoa Parish are mourning the loss of one of their most well-known restaurants.

Bruce Labrecque, owner of Mariner’s Inn in Downtown Hammond, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 15) night.

He was 68.

“Please keep our Mariner’s family in your prayers as we navigate these uncharted waters,” the restaurant said in a statement shared on social media post.

The restaurant says they are not closing their operations at this time and they are encouraging regulars to stop by and share their old memories and carry on making new ones at the local dive.

Mariner’s Inn opened on West Thomas Street in Hammond in the late 1970s as an offshoot of Port of Call in New Orleans, featuring their famed burgers and baked potatoes, as well as a late-night drink menu. Under Labrecque’s ownership, the hangout has expanded and updated its menu, creating a longstanding legacy for Southeastern college students and families that always found themselves at home there.

