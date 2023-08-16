Heart of Louisiana: Kliebert & Sons Gator Tours

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - It’s not that unusual to see an alligator in Louisiana. But it’s an entirely different experience when you can watch them eat, or even pet one.

Dave McNamara takes us to Kliebert & Sons Gator Tours in Ponchatoula, where brave visitors can handle alligators, snakes and other reptiles in the Heart of Louisiana.

