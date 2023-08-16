BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Heart of Louisiana: Kliebert & Sons Gator Tours

By Dave McNamara
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - It’s not that unusual to see an alligator in Louisiana. But it’s an entirely different experience when you can watch them eat, or even pet one.

Dave McNamara takes us to Kliebert & Sons Gator Tours in Ponchatoula, where brave visitors can handle alligators, snakes and other reptiles in the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Kliebert & Sons Gator Tours
Drew Brees to square off against John McEnroe in first ever Nola Pickle Fest
Red Dress Run Preview
First ever Pickleball Festival kicks off in New Orleans, featuring Brees vs. McEnroe