Highs take a big dip today into the lower 90s

The real heat will return by the end of the week
Highs the next 7 days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It may not be a strong cold front but it’s a front nonetheless and it will lead to our first day near normal in at least a month.

Highs for your Wednesday won’t make it to the middle 90s meaning we are going to end all of our heat streaks we had going. There will be some clouds early in the day and a north wind will keep our temperatures in check. The humidity is also falling across the region making for a better feel to the air. Any rain associated with the front will stay offshore today.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the humidity and heat will return. Highs are back to the upper 90s by Friday and 100 degrees will once again be possible over the weekend. Rain chances look dismal until we get to the early half of next week.

Next week’s rain chances are associated with a tropical wave that will enter the Gulf. Some models show development of this system but just like any storm formation, there is very little to be known early on. We really don’t know exactly where this wave will move nor if it will organize enough to become Emily, our next name on the list. It’s best to stay tuned to the weather into next week. Other areas in the tropics are being highlighted for tropical development but none of those are a concern for now.

