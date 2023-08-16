‘I’m a shoo-in;’ Woodfork confident in ability to land superintendent job

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Interim Superintendent Michelle Woordfork shared her aspirations for the permanent leadership role at a recruitment event on Wed., Aug. 16.

“As far as being a candidate for the permanent superintendent, I’m a shoo-in,” she said.

Woodfork is one of four individuals currently under consideration for the New Orleans Police Department’s top job.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is expected to interview the remaining candidates, which include Woodfork, Thedrick Andres, Anne Kirkpatrick, and David Franklin.

Although Franklin initially withdrew his application, Cantrell expressed interested in interviewing him and he has agreed to move forward with scheduling the interview.

It is unclear when those interviews will take place.

Woodfork, in adherence to a confidentiality agreement, refrained from discussing the interview process, but affirmed her belief that her time as interim superintendent has demonstrated her ability to assume the permanent role.

In the midst of a manpower crisis, Woodfork says the NOPD’s efforts to recruit and retrain officers has been one of her top priorities.

According to the NOLA Coalition, the NOPD has lost about 50 officers this year and has hired 70 new ones.

While some violent crime rates have decreased, challenges remain in reducing car burglaries and auto thefts across the city.

See also: Woodfork’s experience questioned as NOPD chief finalists confirmed to City Council by search team

Despite these challenges, Woodfork says she’s stepped up and made the necessary changes the department needed, particularly focusing on improving officer morale.

“I have the community’s support. I have support from the men and women on the New Orleans Police Department, and I am doing the job,” Woodfork said. “I didn’t just step in and hold the place. I came in and went to work and it’s paying dividends.”

Cantrell has refrained from providing a specific timeline for her decision on the top candidate, who will subsequently be presented to the City Council for approval.

“It’s taking so long because it’s very important,” Cantrell said. “This is one of the most important decisions that I will have to make as mayor.”

With approximately 900 officers on the force, Woodfork aims to increase that number to around 1,200 within the next two years.

“Right now I feel like I’ve won already,” she said. “It’s been a great opportunity for me to showcase my talents and I think I’ve proven... I’ve done everything they’ve asked.”

Recruitment for the NOPD will continue Thursday at the Baptist Seminary on Gentilly Boulevard from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

