Man found guilty of murdering woman during cell phone sale in Gretna

A Jefferson Parish jury on Tues., Aug. 15, found Daniel Tenner guilty of the first-degree...
A Jefferson Parish jury on Tues., Aug. 15, found Daniel Tenner guilty of the first-degree murder of Morgan Tyrone during a cell phone sale in Gretna in 2022.(JPSO/Facebook)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish jury on Tues., Aug. 15 convicted Daniel Tenner of murder in a case involving the death of Morgan Tyrone, a 24-year-old woman from Pascagoula, Mississippi.

The homicide happened on April 10, 2022, when sheriff’s deputies say Tyrone was shot to death inside her vehicle on Friedrichs Road in unincorporated Gretna.

The trial, which lasted several days, showed that Tyrone, along with her partner and 13-month-old son, traveled to the West Bank from Pascagoula to purchase an iPhone 13 through a Facebook Marketplace transaction. The exchange was arranged through social media, with Tenner posing as a woman to communicate with Tyrone.

As the transaction was set to take place at an apartment complex, Tenner approached Tyrone’s minivan, pretending to present the phone for sale. Prosecutors say after an intense conversation, Tenner produced a pistol and shot Tyrone without provocation. He then reportedly pointed the firearm at Tyrone’s partner, demanding cash, and fled the scene after taking the money.

Morgan Tyrone, 24
Morgan Tyrone, 24(Facebook)

Investigators say Tenner attempted to obstruct justice by disposing of the murder weapon.

A Crime Stoppers tip led to Tenner’s eventual arrest in Jackson, Mississippi by U.S. Marshals on May 17, 2022. Investigators say cell phone records and surveillance footage tied Tenner to the killing.

During the trial, Tenner’s defense argued that the incident was an accident and that Tenner was scared and uncertain during the transaction. Assistant District Attorney LaShanda Webb pointed to Tenner’s clear intent by highlight his threat to kill Tyron’s partner if the cash was not handed over.

The jury unanimously found Tenner guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and obstruction of justice.

Daniel Tenner, 20, of Jackson has confessed to investigators that he robbed and killed Tyrone,...
Daniel Tenner, 20, of Jackson has confessed to investigators that he robbed and killed Tyrone, shooting her in the head.(Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)

Tenner’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15, where he will face a mandatory life sentence in prison. The District Attorney’s Office has opted not to seek the death penalty.

