New Orleans’ Soul Rebels linking with hip-hop royalty in New York

New Orleans brass band The Soul Rebels will play a four-night residency at New York's famed...
New Orleans brass band The Soul Rebels will play a four-night residency at New York's famed Blue Note Jazz Club with several hip-hop legends Sept. 21-24. (File photo by Jessica Holly)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans brass band The Soul Rebels announced Wednesday (Aug. 16) they will be joined by several hip-hop legends when they play a four-night residency next month at New York’s famed Blue Note Jazz Club.

The Rebels, whose mashup performance with the Wu-Tang Clan proved a highlight of this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, will be joined by different guests each night of their Sept. 21-24 run at the Greenwich Village venue.

The shows kick off Sept. 21 with Rakim and Big Daddy Kane joining the eight-piece New Orleans brass ensemble. Comedian Tony Woods will emcee that show.

Ja Rule will join the Rebels on Sept. 22, followed by G-Eazy for the band’s Sept. 23 performance.

The Sept. 24 finale will see The Soul Rebels joined by virtuosic jazz musicians Louis Cato, Elena Pinderhughes, James Carter and pianist Ray Angry of The Roots.

“Performing a Blue Note Jazz Club residency is the holy grail of artistic experiences for our band,” Soul Rebels drummer and co-founder Lumar Leblanc said. “This opportunity brings together our favorite artists, including our longtime friends and collaborators Rakim and G-Eazy, and marks our debut performances with Big Daddy Kane and Ja Rule.

“This Blue Note engagement is truly monumental within our career and in culture. We are going big this year for the 50th anniversary of hip hop.”

Tickets for the run of New York shows are available here.

