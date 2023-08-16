Nicondra: Finally a short break from the heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Celebrating highs in the low 90s is unusual, but after an unprecedented stretch of heat the anticipated high of 92 with low humidity will feel nicer. The trend continues through Thursday morning leaving a few spots well north in the upper 60s, but by the late afternoon into the evening Thursday moisture begins to return. Hot temperatures will be back by Friday with upper 90s and triple digits back in the forecast for the weekend.

The next big change has us watching the Gulf for the start of next week. The National Hurricane Center has outlined a low risk for development in the northwestern Gulf as a wave of tropical moisture is expected to push into the region towards the beginning of next week. Although water temperatures are extremely warm other factors currently look less than favorable for much development, but we will monitor as we move through the weekend.

