Pensacola Fire responds to Southern Recycling fire

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola Fire crews said they responded to a fire at Southern Recycling off of Myrick Street.

Officials said they received the call at 8:21 p.m. and Engines one, two, three, five and ladder 11 are on scene.

PFD said the fire boat also responded.

Authorities said there are no injuries.

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, three engines and a ladder truck were still on scene with relief crews arriving, according to the fire department. Officials report the fire was “99% out,” but due to the nature of the fire and the compacted cars remaining crews were putting out hot spots to ensure they will not have to return to the scene.

