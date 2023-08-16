Pensacola Fire responds to Southern Recycling fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola Fire crews said they responded to a fire at Southern Recycling off of Myrick Street.

Officials said they received the call at 8:21 p.m. and Engines one, two, three, five and ladder 11 are on scene.

PFD said the fire boat also responded.

Authorities said there are no injuries.

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, three engines and a ladder truck were still on scene with relief crews arriving, according to the fire department. Officials report the fire was “99% out,” but due to the nature of the fire and the compacted cars remaining crews were putting out hot spots to ensure they will not have to return to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.