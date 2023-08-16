BBB Accredited Business
Police cruiser spotted ramming into woman armed with a gun

A police cruiser struck a woman who fired a gun into the air at an intersection in New York. (Credit: News 12 Long Island via CNN Newsource)
By News 12 Long Island Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. (News 12 Long Island) - A police cruiser rammed into a woman who was waving a gun at cars in New York on Tuesday.

A witness captured the incident on video.

Samantha Decarolis could not believe what she saw when she was out on her lunch break.

“She basically was by 7-Eleven. She crossed over like the street. She was in the street and then she came more toward the sidewalk and then she was in the middle of the road and that’s when she started waving the gun,” Decarolis said.

Not long after, a squad car comes into view, sideswipes her and knocks her to the ground.

Officers ran to arrest her as she dropped the gun.

Nassau police say this all started when they got 911 calls saying a woman fired a round into the air.

The woman and an officer were brought to the hospital for treatment. No one was seriously hurt.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder praised the actions of his officers.

“It’s a loaded handgun that she’s waving around in the traffic, pointing at people that have got their children and their families in their cars. That cop made a split-second decision to put her down on the ground. He did a great job. He’s our hero of the day,” Ryder said.

He also said their actions were part of normal protocol.

“Deadly physical force spurs deadly physical force. That’s the law. If somebody has threatened deadly physical force against you or another, you have the right to use deadly physical force and they chose it through their vehicle and they stopped the individual,” Ryder said.

As for Decarolis, she still cannot believe what she saw.

“I’m fine. I’m just still in disbelief that something like that happened, like what’s the coincidence? I have a 30-minute lunch break,” she said.

Copyright 2023 News 12 Long Island via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

