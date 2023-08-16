Responders work to put out boat dock fire in Covington

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A fire at a boat dock in Covington has triggered a multi-agency response.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that they are assisting Covington firemen Wednesday (Aug. 16) morning to contain a fire that was spreading at the boat dock off of Ox Bowl Lane along the Tchefuncte River.

The sheriff’s office said that the dock and several boats were on fire, causing extensive damage.

The fire is under control as of 9 a.m.

