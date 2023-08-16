The Salvation Army puts boots on the ground in Maui, right outside the Red Zone

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Governor of Hawaii said the Maui wildfires death toll of 101 people could double in the next 10 days.

Just outside the Red Zone, where the bulk of the evacuations took place, Maj. Troy Trimmer of The Salvation Army said healing is happening.

“Genuinely, being present with them and showing them that they’re ohana -- Ohana in Hawaii means family,” said Trimmer, divisional commander of The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands.

The Salvation Army is actively servicing victims and coordinating volunteers, some of whom ; some who lost everything themselves.

“Multiple agencies all over the ground doing the tangible services to people, and then the government, FEMA and beyond, are working diligently, as you can imagine,” Trimmer said. “An entire town has primarily been eliminated through a catastrophic fire. And so that’s going to take some time.”

Trimmer said housing on Maui is very limited after the fires, so experts with extensive knowledge of natural disaster aftermath are being flown in and out of the area daily to assist with the relief efforts.

“Salvation Army teams from the Southern territory -- where New Orleans is at -- you’re very familiar with our canteens and other deployments there. You know they’re very active in disaster.”

They’re providing more than 9,000 meals a day and offering emotional and spiritual care to people living in ruin.

“It’s just good when people who are isolated have somebody else come alongside them for a moment,” Trimmer said. “If you listen to the government officials who are in the midst of the Red Zone, it’s a different story. It’s harrowing. It’s shocking. It’s similar to a war zone.”

Trimmer said volunteers are sitting with victims of Lahaina, sometimes in silence, just listening to them tell their stories.

He said someone contacted the Salvation Army begging them to go find their friends and bring them food.

“As they opened the door, the people were so humbled,” he said. “They were like, ‘No, no, no. Give this to somebody who needs this more.’ And it was amazing when our team was able to tell them, ‘No, we’ve been sent here directly for you.’ And the barriers that broke down, the amount of sweet fellowship they had in the midst of that, was pretty amazing.”

Trimmer said The Salvation Army is getting hundreds of thousands of calls from generous people asking how they can help from afar. If you want to donate, visit this link: Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division (salvationarmy.org).

