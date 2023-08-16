BBB Accredited Business
Sisters from Bay St. Louis visit their scorched homes on Maui for first time

By Maddie Kerth and Ashlyn Brothers
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAHAINA, Hi. (WVUE) - Two sisters born in Bay St. Louis but living on Maui for a decade are coming to terms with losing everything they own in the island’s devastating wildfires.

Melissa and Caroline Fay shared new images of what remains of their homes with Fox 8.

It’s all about survival mode for the Fay sisters these days. They say they aren’t even able to process and cope with what’s happening to their family.

They are in a rented room for the next two weeks. But after that, there is no plan.

In addition to finding all new accommodations, they are struggling to handle the lost lives of two people they loved.

Over the weekend, they were finally allowed back into their neighborhoods to survey the damage. They said their town was unrecognizable. And their days are now full of phone calls with FEMA, the DMV and seeking childcare options.

They say nothing could be saved from their homes.

“I had a sweater from my grandfather, who passed away in 2011, and I’ve had that with me since then that I brought from Mississippi that’s now gone,” Melissa Fay said. “Pictures and things from when my kids were first born, that I’ve been keeping that I was gonna keep forever, are gone.

“Family photos that I’ve had for forever (are) gone. My bible that my grandmother got me before she passed away, with my name engraved on it after I got confirmed, is gone.”

The sisters say they are worried that opportunistic investors are going to drive native Hawaiians away from their homeland by offering fast cash to grieving families in their time of need. They said they don’t agree with any such “land grab.”

Now they are trying to stretch the Biden administration’s one-time relief payment of $700 per household, but said the response from the federal government is not enough to get them back on their feet.

The sisters say they also worry about the job market on Maui, now that people are leaving the island. Trade workers are struggling to find work.

While they try to find a permanent place to live, they are accepting donations via GoFundMe.

Fox 8′s parent company Gray TV is working with the Salvation Army to get food, shelter, hygiene items and emotional care to survivors. To help, text “fire relief” to 51555.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

