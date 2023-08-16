BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Twin sisters born at Washington state military base during World War II return 80 years later

Twin sisters who were born 80 years ago at Joint Base Lewis–McChord celebrated their 80th birthdays early by returning to the base. (SOURCE: KING)
By Drew Mikkelsen
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (KING) – Twin sisters who were born 80 years ago at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state decided to celebrate their birthdays at the base to learn more about their family history.

Julie Brown Crabill and Suzie Brown Sichler were born in December 1943 when the base was known as Fort Lewis.

Lt. Col. Van Brown, the twins’ father, was off fighting in World War II. The women said he would send home letters and even Nazi memorabilia. However, when he came back, they said he never talked about his time in the war.

For their 80th birthdays, the twins said they wanted to come to the military base to learn more about their father’s military record.

“We wanted to see where we started,” Brown Crabill said. “And we never knew, and when we got interested in it, nobody was alive.”

The two met with Erik Flint, the director of the Lewis Army Museum.

The sisters said they knew their parents met during the war, most likely on the base, but they only had some family photos to work with.

Flint said he’s looking into Col. Brown’s records for his daughters.

Brown Crabill and Brown Sichler said they hope some stories can be uncovered that they can pass onto future generations of their family.

The twins said the journey to learn about their family’s history has been very meaningful to the both of them.

“It’s fantastic,” Brown Sichler said. “I want to cry. I remember when my mother in church would start crying. It was like, ‘What’s up? What are you crying about?’ Now that I’m older, I realize these things mean things to you.”

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night

Latest News

A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea says US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned at American society
The site of the former Six Flags in New Orleans East has been abandoned since Hurricane Katrina...
NORA approves Bayou Phoenix master plan for former Six Flags site
Twin sisters who were born 80 years ago at Joint Base Lewis–McChord celebrated their 80th...
Twin sisters born at JBLM during World War II return 80 years later
Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say