Walker-Impastato battle heats up for at-large seat on Jefferson Parish council

ELMWOOD, La. (WVUE) - Scott Walker and Dominick Impastato currently serve together on the Jefferson Parish Council. But Walker wants to keep his at-large seat and Impastato hopes to snare it when voters go to the polls this fall.

They recently qualified for the council’s Division B at-large race, and both took part in a forum Tuesday (Aug. 15) put on by the Elmwood Business Association. Each spoke to the group of business owners about their accomplishments and their visions for Jefferson Parish.

“We provided funds for speed trailers, which includes license plate recognition cameras inside of those, plus bulletproof vests for canines,” Walker said.

Impastato said, “We believe in results. Our actions are way more than rhetoric. It’s about getting results and I’m proud to say that’s what we’re running on.”

Walker says he kept his promises to Jefferson Parish voters as an at-large councilman.

“I promised that I would be reachable and responsive and accessible, and that’s what I’ve done for the past four years,” Walker said. “I come in every day and work for the people of Jefferson Parish. We answer every email and phone call that comes in, every day, and I’ve got no other motive but to work for the people of Jefferson Parish and to do what is right for now and the future of this parish.”

Impastato said he thinks his record as a district councilman shows he is the best man for the job.

“Six hundred million (dollars) worth of infrastructure improvements in District 4 alone, $125 million flyover to connect residents and travelers to our airport, a master drainage study to study the drainage system parishwide, to make sure our drainage system is at the cutting edge of technology. I ushered that in,” Impastato said.

Each was asked about his top three priorities, if elected.

“I call it our Jefferson Parish Pillars of Success,” Walker said. “Early childhood education is a passion of mine. We’ve dedicated almost $2 million toward creating seats to the Jefferson Ready Start Network for children 0-4 years old that come from economically disadvantaged families in Jefferson Parish.”

Walker added continued support for law enforcement, “plus public safety initiatives and economic development initiatives.”

Impastato said his first priority if he unseats Walker “is making sure crime and public safety is funded. ... No. 2 is continuing to engage with the homebuilders’ association and also continuing the research and the work that I’ve already done in states like Florida, states like Alabama, to find out what they’ve been doing to solve their insurance crisis. The third one would be the upgrade of our overall housing stock.”

Walker criticized “machine politics” in Jefferson Parish, while Impastato said he knew nothing of that.

“When my opponent says he doesn’t know what ‘machine politics’ is, he’s just not being honest,” Walker said. “Because it’s a web of machine politics that runs through Kenner, through Gretna, through Westwego, through many of the municipalities straight into Jefferson Parish government. And it’s on plain display for everybody to see every day, if they look for it.”

Asked to be more specific, Walker said, “Not today.”

Impastato touted the support he’s received.

“That’s not the result of a machine politics, it’s a result of his inability to do the work every day and actually show the communities that he’s the right fit to do the job,” Impastato said. “I feel bad that’s he’s disappointed about that.”

Election day isn’t until Oct. 14, but both candidates say they are confident they’ll have the funds to go the distance.

“There are two promises I make you in this race: We will not be outworked and we will not be outspent,” Impastato said.

Walker said, “This time, we have money. I’m an incumbent and the campaign is very well-financed. We will be there until the end, with all the money that we need to make sure we emerge victorious.”

Three candidates are vying for the other at-large Division A seat, a race Fox 8 will examine in coming days.

