6-year-old Bella Fontenelle’s accused killer indicted for murder

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle(Facebook)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Grand Jury on Thursday (Aug. 17) indicted the accused killer of six-year-old Bella Fontenelle.

Bunnak “Hannah” Landon, 43, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the girl’s horrific death and reportedly buried her own cell phone to hinder investigators, a source tells Fox 8.

Hannah Bunnak Landon, accused in the horrific killing of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle in Harahan.
Hannah Bunnak Landon, accused in the horrific killing of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle in Harahan.(JPSO)

Authorities say Landon fatally assaulted and strangled Fontenelle on the night of Tues., April 25 in her father’s home, whom Landon was in a relationship with.

Investigators believe Landon committed the heinous crime Tuesday night, then took the deceased body inside a 10-gallon chlorine bucket on a wagon to the nearby residence of the girl’s biological mother.

The young girl’s father, Michael Fontenelle, first called law enforcement around 7:30 a.m. when he realized his live-in partner and his daughter were missing from his Donelon Drive home.

Harahan Police Chief Edward Lepre says that Landon had approached the police station seeking assistance early Wednesday morning, a mere few hours after the alleged incident had occurred. She was taken to a hospital and later booked into jail, where she has been held without bond.

According to a petition for a temporary restraining order, conflicts between the accused murderer and Fontenelle’s mother trace back to 2021.

