After 50 years, Audubon Nature Institute CEO Ron Forman to retire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly half a century at the helm of the Audubon Nature Institute, Ron Forman announced he will step down as President and CEO at the end of next year.

Forman was a young city hall staff member in 1971 when the New York Times infamously labeled the Audubon Zoo an “animal ghetto” with occupants confined to small cages on concrete pads.

Forman recalls Mayor Moon Landrieu’s reaction as being, “Let’s look at that, and let’s either fix it or close it.”

Landrieu assigned Forman to work on the project to turn around the zoo.

“I got assigned the project,” Forman said. “I figured I’d do it for a couple years and 50 years later, I’m still doing it.”

He eventually lead the effort to transform Audubon into one of the premiere zoos in America, first at city hall, then as assistant zoo director, and eventually, President and CEO.

“How many people get a chance to be in their hometown, get a chance to be a part of making a difference and making New Orleans a great city and doing what you love.”

Over the decades, Audubon would add the popular aquarium and insectarium, the Louisiana Nature Center, and Woldenberg Riverfront Park.

“With his vision and leadership, Ron helped turn a once shameful animal ghetto into one of the top zoos in the country,” said Dr. Willard Dumas, Chairman of Board of the Audubon Nature Institute said in a statement.

“His drive to save wildlife and share the wonders of nature with people young and old has earned him countless honors, and his impact will be felt for generations to come.”

Audubon listed some of Forman’s notable achievements:

The opening of the riverfront in the late 1980′s with the development of Woldenberg Park and Audubon Aquarium.

Chairing the Louisiana Nature Conservancy and working as a partner with Marlon Perkins.

Revitalizing Audubon Louisiana Nature Center in New Orleans East.

Helping launch the Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region, Greater New Orleans, Inc. and New Orleans & Company

Chairing the Louisiana Stadium Exposition District (Superdome Commission)

Chairing the Louisiana State Museum and serving on the Board of the American Association of Museums

Serving as President and longest-serving Director of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.