Bruce: Humidity returns with 100° temps this weekend; Weekend Gulf wave moves by Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The brief break from the lower humidity will come to an end as we head into the weekend... and all eyes are watching the Gulf for the beginning of next week as a tropical wave moves in.

Your Friday will be hotter than Thursday temps rise back to the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will be on the rise as well as feels like get back into triple digits.

The humidity will continue to rise as we head into the weekend and so will the temperatures. We already have a Heat Advisory issued for Friday since “feels like” temps will rise back up to 105 to 110 degrees. Actual highs will return to around 100. We’ll stay in the upper 99-101° through the weekend with minimal rain chances.

The Tropics

Bruce: The low humidity will come to and end tomorrow with temps near 100° coming back Friday through the weekend, A Gulf tropical wave moves south of us into Monday. Hoping for a few more clouds and spotty rains. Otherwise the heat is back on! pic.twitter.com/QgPchOuThX — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 17, 2023

A tropical wave will enter the Gulf this weekend. It could bring much needed rain to the Gulf Coast if it’s able to track a little farther north. There’s also a possibility it could develop into a depression but this is not a high likelihood at this point. This is one to watch closely since it’ll be moving over very warm water.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.