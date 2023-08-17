Heat and drought cause some Jefferson Parish streets to break

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Water Department says in extreme heat and lack of rain, the water table below the ground shifts lower causing waterline breaks.

In weather like this, trees also dig deeper into the soil in search of water which cause the roads to shift.

“Roosevelt is the worst by far,” Kenner Councilman Ronnie Scharwath said. “The large oak trees that are on Roosevelt Boulevard are drawing all the moisture out of the ground. Therefore all the ground is subsiding and breaking.”

A small water leak outside a home near Kansas Avenue and W. Metairie Avenue in Kenner comes as no surprise to Ryan Mesman, who lives just down the road.

A fresh patch of concrete sits outside his home where a repair crew patched up a water leak a few weeks ago.

“They’re pretty common,” Mesman said. “This is the third one we’ve had probably in a few years.”

Many neighbors in the quiet Kenner community have been scratching their heads, trying to figure out what is causing the water breaks and leaks.

“The heat? That’s all I can think of right now. It seems to be happening now more than ever,” Mesman said.

The heat mixed with one of the driest summers in the book leads to problems below ground. The FOX8 weather team reports through June and August this year, the New Orleans metro area recorded 6.45 inches. As of now, it is the second driest summer behind 1990 when there was just 5.76 inches.

Scharwath says he’s well aware of the infrastructure issues and the city is trying its best to keep the roads smooth. But with only one maintenance crew for the entirety of Kenner, work comes slow.

“We are working on this. Please you got to give us time,” Scharwath said. “We just can’t get the workers. We got a four-man crew and we just can’t get anyone else to come in.”

The immediate solution for Jefferson Parish would be to get a steady amount of rain - not too much but not too little.

But for many along Roosevelt, they hope LADOTD can start the $8 million repair project early instead of its original starting date 18 months from now.

“The streets are bad. Everything seems to be getting worse and worse. I would be happy to see this get resolved,” Mesman said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.