The humidity will start to creep back in as the tropics “awaken”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The brief break from the lower humidity will come to an end as we head into the weekend... and all eyes are watching the Gulf for the beginning of next week as a tropical wave moves in.

Your Thursday will be slightly hotter than Wednesday as highs heat back up to the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will remain relatively low with afternoon dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The humidity will be on the rise as we head into the weekend and so will the temperatures. We already have a Heat Advisory issued for Friday since “feels like” temps will rise back up to 105 to 110 degrees. Actual highs will return to around 100. We’ll stay in the upper 90s to lower triple digits through the weekend with minimal rain chances.

The Tropics

There are two tropical waves with a medium chance of developing within the next week in the eastern Atlantic. As of now, they pose no threat to land and guidance suggests they will turn north and stay out to sea.

A tropical wave will enter the Gulf this weekend. It could bring much needed rain to the Gulf Coast if it’s able to track a little farther north. There’s also a possibility it could develop into a depression but this is not a high likelihood at this point. This is one to watch closely since it’ll be moving over very warm water.

