BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

The humidity will start to creep back in as the tropics “awaken”

Muggy air returns for the weekend
Hotter today but the humidity stays low.
Hotter today but the humidity stays low.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The brief break from the lower humidity will come to an end as we head into the weekend... and all eyes are watching the Gulf for the beginning of next week as a tropical wave moves in.

Your Thursday will be slightly hotter than Wednesday as highs heat back up to the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will remain relatively low with afternoon dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The humidity will be on the rise as we head into the weekend and so will the temperatures. We already have a Heat Advisory issued for Friday since “feels like” temps will rise back up to 105 to 110 degrees. Actual highs will return to around 100. We’ll stay in the upper 90s to lower triple digits through the weekend with minimal rain chances.

The Tropics

There are two tropical waves with a medium chance of developing within the next week in the eastern Atlantic. As of now, they pose no threat to land and guidance suggests they will turn north and stay out to sea.

A tropical wave will enter the Gulf this weekend. It could bring much needed rain to the Gulf Coast if it’s able to track a little farther north. There’s also a possibility it could develop into a depression but this is not a high likelihood at this point. This is one to watch closely since it’ll be moving over very warm water.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says

Latest News

As expected, the tropical Atlantic is beginning to ‘awaken’
Bruce: Mid August and right on que the tropics are heating up
Bruce: Less humid here as the tropics heat up
Bruce: Mid August and right on que the tropics are heating up
As expected, the tropical Atlantic is beginning to ‘awaken’
While high temperatures still hover in the low 90s near average low humidity provides a better...
Nicondra: Finally a short break from the heat