BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘Itchy palms’ lead to woman winning $1 million on scratch-off game

Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20...
Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20 squares on her Diamond 8’s Scratchers ticket, according to California Lottery officials.(California Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – A woman in California said her itchy palms were a sign of good fortune to come, specifically in the form of money.

Elena Penaloza scratched her way to an instant $1 million win as she uncovered the 16th of 20 squares on her Diamond 8′s Scratchers ticket, according to California Lottery officials.

“You know that superstition where when your hands get itchy, it means you’re going to get money? She said she felt that the week before she won,” Penaloza’s daughter Ariana said. “She thinks it was fate.”

Arianna told lottery officials her mom wants to buy a house with her winnings and was elated to learn that buying Scratchers tickets helps raise extra money for California public schools.

“She most definitely came to America for her children’s chance for a great education,” said Ariana, who is a college student. “She’s happy that she’s able to help school kids.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says

Latest News

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could break $2 billion in U.S. sales alone
File - Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pa., on May, 27, 2022. On Thursday,...
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 7.09% this week to highest level in more than 20 years
A sixth person has died after a house exploded in Plum, Pennsylvania, last weekend. (KDKA, RING...
Sixth person dies after Pennsylvania house explosion
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears’ husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Christy Aufdemorte is accused of abusing the dogs that were being groomed at her business.
GRAPHIC: Groomer accused of abusing dogs