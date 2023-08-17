LISTEN: Over 60 gunshots rattle neighborhood on Veterans Blvd. near parish line; 2 injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rapid fire gunshots lasted nearly a full 60 seconds when police say two men were injured early Thursday (Aug. 17) morning.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Fleur de Lis Drive and Veterans Boulevard around 4 a.m.

Neighbors in the area were woken up by dozens of gunshots.

“It sounded like somebody was banging on the door,” Christian Silva said. “It was loud. I’ve heard pistol shots. These were not pistol shots. It sounded like a high-powered weapon. I don’t know how many there were, but there were multiple, multiple shots.”

“We heard a tremendous commotion - a lot of popping sounds,” Brainerd Montgomery said.

The New Orleans Police Department says multiple gunmen opened fire on an SUV with four people inside. Two of the occupants, men ages 36 and 39, were struck and took off running. The other two were uninjured.

Neighbors say the victims began banging on doors seeking help.

“The front door is broken. There is blood on the window and blood on the steps,” Montgomery said.

“There were actually people walking, shot victims,” Silva recalled. “How distressful is that to see another human being shot in that much distress?”

More than 67 evidence markers littered the scene, usually an indication of how many bullet casings investigators discovered.

“It’s just unbelievable. It’s like the old west,” Montgomery said.

“For this type of stuff to happen, it’s outrageous,” Silva said.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.

