Metairie car dealership destroyed in fire
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A car dealership in Metairie was destroyed when a fire broke out Thursday (Aug. 17) on N. Causeway Boulevard.
Firefighters responded to the blaze around 1:30 p.m. to find Safe Haven Auto Sales completely engulfed in flames.
A smoky haze caused visibility issues and traffic delays on I-10 near Veterans Boulevard.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
