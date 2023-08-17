Metairie car dealership destroyed in fire

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A car dealership in Metairie was destroyed when a fire broke out Thursday (Aug. 17) on N. Causeway Boulevard.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 1:30 p.m. to find Safe Haven Auto Sales completely engulfed in flames.

A fire sparked inside a car dealership on N. Causeway Boulevard on Thursday. The inside and front of Safe Haven Auto Sales has been completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A smoky haze caused visibility issues and traffic delays on I-10 near Veterans Boulevard.

A fire sparked inside Safe Haven Auto Sale on N. Causeway Boulevard on Thursday. (WVUE)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

