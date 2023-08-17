BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Hotter conditions return for the weekend

On the watch for tropical moisture next week
Expect high temperatures in the triple digits once again going into the weekend.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wednesday was a lovely break and some spots north of Lake Pontchartrain really felt nice to start the day on Thursday with dew points still in the middle to low 60s. Unfortunately all good things must end. We will see the muggies return in force by late Thursday afternoon with afternoon temperatures just a bit warmer in the middle 90s. Friday we are back in the cooker as high pressure settles in again just to our north. We will be on the south side of the center of the high so that we’ll experience an easterly wind. Expect triple digit temperatures again over the weekend. By Monday a tropical wave will have moved across the Florida Straights bringing an influx of moisture. There is a low chance to see some official development, but more likely it stays an open wave. There’s hope we can tap into the moisture for some much needed rain Monday and Tuesday.

