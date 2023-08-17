Parents concerned over school buses running late for pick up and drop off

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans father said he’s frustrated by a consistently late school bus bringing his twin daughters to and from school.

The company Morris Jeff Community School uses is facing staffing shortages.

These buses carry parents’ precious cargo and as a father, Patrick Thurlow wants to make sure his kids get to and from Jeff Morris High School safely.

“Today the school bus was over an hour late picking the kids up as well. So, it seems like the problem is getting worse, not better,” said Patrick Thurlow, parent of Morris Jeff High School students.

He received a message Wednesday morning stating his twin daughters’ bus was running 60 minutes behind schedule; that’s one of many messages he’s gotten about bus delays.

“My main concern with the morning stuff is that they’re missing classes that they need to be in, and that the heat, the heat is going to be an issue,” Thurlow said.

Thurlow said Tuesday when the bell rang at 3:15 p.m. his girls had to wait in the cafeteria for the bus to bring them home two hours later.

“That seems a little ridiculous to me given that I think the schools six miles away,” said Thurlow. “I think the schools should, after this, put a plan in place to be able to deal with a specific bus company’s issues or shortages of drivers and just have a backup company ready to pick up the slack.

The bus company First Student sent us the following statement: “At First Student, our goal is to always transport students in a safe and timely manner. We understand the frustration parents feel when there is a service delay. Depending on daily staffing levels, we are having to adjust some bus routes. While this can create delays, it enables us to provide service to as many students as possible. There is still a need for school bus drivers nationwide, including in the New Orleans area. We continue to actively recruit and hire drivers. Starting wages are now $25 an hour. We encourage those who are interested to apply online at workatfirst.com. We do have driver candidates in various stages of training and hope to add them to our workforce in the coming weeks. In the meantime, we are keeping Morris Jeff Community School informed of our driver status, so their families can plan accordingly.”

Thurlow said he has to work all day but he’s on edge and constantly checking his phone for updates.

“It absolutely is stressful. [...} It’s just not a very smooth system. It’s not the way things should be,” said Thurlow. “I think the schools should, after this, put a plan in place to be able to deal with a specific bus company’s issues or shortages of drivers and just have a backup company ready to pick up the slack or something like that.”

In a statement, Morris Jeff Community School said, “Morris Jeff Community School is working closely with parents, staff and First Student Bus Company to resolve all complaints regarding transportation. We do not penalize students or deprive them of any service if they are tardy due to bus issues. We are aware that the bus company is having staffing issues in order to comply with all required standards of safe and professional operation. RTA passes are being provided by Morris Jeff to those who need them while these issues are resolved, and we have every confidence these will be resolved quickly.”

“They’re not happy about missing school, and missing their classes, and potentially not learning what they need to learn for the next summit that they have,” said Thurlow. “It’s just not a very smooth system. It’s not the way things should be.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.