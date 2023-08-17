Sisters who lost everything in West Maui give update

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re checking in with the Fay sisters of Bay St. Louis who relocated to Maui a decade ago and lost everything in the catastrophic fires that scorched their city.

Before a blackened field, there was home full of love and laughter packed with baby photo albums, irreplaceable family keepsakes passed down, and memories of firsts.

“We can’t process the trauma or heal because we’re still in the midst of everything. You know? Like our next step is figuring out where we’re going to go, where we’re going to live, what we’re going to do. What we’re going to do for work,” Caroline fay said.

“Always be prepared for something to happen and these days instead of thinking that everything is just fine, you need to be aware,” Melissa Fay said.

The past week has been hell for the Fay sisters.

“They were going to try to set up this thing to get a placard to get into the west side but apparently people who weren’t even residents were going up to there and trying to get a placard to be able to go into Lahaina. Like and they had to shut it down,” Melissa said.

Melissa said there are guards stationed at different points, preventing access.

“I walked from the bypass down through the burnt fields. I didn’t care anymore,” Melissa said.

“We walked to my house to look for my cat because I just needed to get some closure. I needed to see if she was there, or anything was there but it’s all gone. Everything is just ash,” Caroline said.

Caroline said the wildfires wiped out the west side, but no one is coming out of this unscathed.

“A lot of people work in Lahaina, and they don’t live in Lahaina because Lahaina is such, it was such a tourist hub,” Caroline said.

“There’s a lot of independent contractors over here as far as a lot of different jobs but mainly one is housekeeping. And because of all this, the work has drastically dropped because people, tourists are leaving the island,” Melissa said.

They said native Hawaiians are worried this is turning into a land grab and outsiders could come in and try to buy off property at a cheaper price.

“We need to keep Hawaiian lands in Hawaiian hands. And that’s it. No one needs to be selling property or giving it to anyone else. No relators. No investors. Nothing like that. What they need to do with Lahaina is keep it in Hawaiin hands and rebuild Hawaii the way it’s supposed to be. Not based on tourism but based on sustainability and agriculture,” Caroline said.

Caroline’s employer put them up in a place for two weeks but Melissa wonders what she’ll do about her kids’ schooling.

“I heard they could possibly be in the conference rooms in the resorts where they’re going to be housing some people. But then again this is all hearsay. This is all like there’s so much of this,” Melissa said.

The Fay sisters said they’ve been going through the motions, checking boxes by going to the DMV, talking to FEMA, and checking in with friends and family.

They’re waiting on more direction from officials to determine their next course of action.

