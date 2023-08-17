Tulane University introduces returning students to new residence halls

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane University has two more dormitories for returning students after three years of construction.

The River and Lake Residence Halls are the first installments of The Village, a $185 million campus investment on Tulane’s campus. the dorms are located near Willow Street and Mcallister Place. The Village is a part of Tulane President Michael Fittz’s vision to increase residential capacity and student growth.

Sophomore Matthew Brown said he’s excited about the new dorms as he rushed to his new suite in River Hall on Thursday.

“This is like crazy,” he said. “When I saw this coming into development, and I heard all the things River was going to come with like the Village area and all that stuff I know I had to be a part of it.”

Other students like sophomore Jadyn Schwartz are already enjoying the single and double-suite-styled rooms.

“We’re the first to shower in the showers,” Schwartz said. “There’s no real stains on the carpet there’s no carpet so I really can’t complain.”

Tulane President Michael Fittz said he thinks The Village will be a huge upside for the university.

“It will bring back ultimately thousand students onto the campus,” Fittz said. “These are dorms but they’re residential learning communities their environment, where they can connect with each other, study with each other, play with each other.”

River and lake sit in an area once occupied by a Tulane dining facility. It has 230,000 square feet of living. That area also has learning and lounge spots that are available for all students.

Three more new residence halls are set to be installed into The Village.

“The Village installments are the largest capital investment in Tulane’s history and Fittz said he wants students to enjoy everything that’s in the dorms have to offer.”

“We bring together students from New Orleans, Louisiana, the United States, and across the globe and they engage with one another,” he said. “The dorms, the communities that they build here are absolutely essential to the process.” It will be so important to the culture, the community and education of our students.”

