BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

VIDEO: Purse snatcher drags 75-year-old victim across parking lot

Investigators say the 75-year-old victim was getting money out of the ATM when a robber grabbed her purse. (KCAL, KCBS, X, @ALEXVILLANUEVA33, REIMAGINE.LA, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Investigators in California are looking into a brutal purse snatching in which video captured the thief dragging the victim across hot asphalt.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators say a 75-year-old woman was getting money out of the ATM around 11 a.m. Monday at a Bank of America in Hacienda Heights when a robber came up and grabbed her purse.

Video shows the male suspect dragging the victim nearly 10 feet across the hot asphalt in the parking lot, as she tried to hold on to her purse. He finally broke her grasp and ran away with the bag when bystanders came to the woman’s aid.

Eventually, the woman was able to get back up on her feet.

The video was posted to social media by former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva. In his post, he took aim at L.A. County Supervisors Hinda Solis and Janice Hahn, as well as “all the social justice warriors.”

“How’s that ‘reimagining’ working out?” Villaneuva wrote, seemingly referring to a 2020 ballot measure where county voters approved $900 million for community services and alternatives to incarceration.

Both Solis and Hahn have responded.

Solis accused the former sheriff of “a show of poor judgment and leadership,” while Hahn said there are 44 license plate reading cameras in the area that she hopes can help solve the case.

The sheriff’s department says its Major Crimes Bureau is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says

Latest News

Investigators say the 75-year-old victim was getting money out of the ATM when a robber grabbed...
Woman dragged 10 feet across hot asphalt during purse snatching
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears’ husband of 14 months files for divorce, source tells AP
Three of those bills have major implications for transgender youth in the state. (WTVD via CNN)
North Carolina legislature overrides governor's vetoes on 6 bills
The CDC says COVID-19 hospitalizations have been climbing since early July. (CNN, WLS, NIH,...
COVID-19 levels on the rise heading into flu season