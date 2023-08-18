BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

100° temps return this weekend as we watch the Gulf next week

The humidity is on the increase and the 100° weather won’t be far behind
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The break from the high humidity was nice while it lasted but things are changing heading into the weekend.

More humid conditions and the high heat are about to take hold again. Expect highs for your Friday and into this weekend to flirt with 100° each afternoon. Rain chances remain minimal and the humidity levels won’t be as bearable as the past few days. In fact, the influx of moisture likely leads us to feeling heat index numbers around 110° or higher.

Our attention shifts from the heat this weekend to the Gulf early next week as a tropical wave traverses a very warm Gulf of Mexico. Indications are this wave likely tries to pull itself together as it moves generally towards the western Gulf and Texas. On Monday it will make its closest pass to us leading to a nice breeze and “some” rain chance. I’m thinking just passing downpours will be the most we get out of this so it certainly won’t be a drought buster. Any rain does help though.

After this wave and developing depression moves into Texas on Tuesday, we quickly go back to the heat. The middle part of next week may bring the hottest temperatures of summer but maybe not as long of a duration of 100° weather. We’ll see as we get closer.

Elsewhere in the tropics, we do have plenty of other places with chances for storm formation. At the moment, I’m not too concerned as they remain far out.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says

Latest News

Bruce: Heat returns with some rain chances early next week with A gulf wave
Bruce: Humidity returns with 100° temps this weekend; Weekend Gulf wave moves by Monday
Expect high temperatures in the triple digits once again going into the weekend.
Nicondra: Hotter conditions return for the weekend
Hotter today but the humidity stays low.
The humidity will start to creep back in as the tropics “awaken”
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, Aug. 17