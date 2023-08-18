100° temps return this weekend as we watch the Gulf next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The break from the high humidity was nice while it lasted but things are changing heading into the weekend.

More humid conditions and the high heat are about to take hold again. Expect highs for your Friday and into this weekend to flirt with 100° each afternoon. Rain chances remain minimal and the humidity levels won’t be as bearable as the past few days. In fact, the influx of moisture likely leads us to feeling heat index numbers around 110° or higher.

Our attention shifts from the heat this weekend to the Gulf early next week as a tropical wave traverses a very warm Gulf of Mexico. Indications are this wave likely tries to pull itself together as it moves generally towards the western Gulf and Texas. On Monday it will make its closest pass to us leading to a nice breeze and “some” rain chance. I’m thinking just passing downpours will be the most we get out of this so it certainly won’t be a drought buster. Any rain does help though.

After this wave and developing depression moves into Texas on Tuesday, we quickly go back to the heat. The middle part of next week may bring the hottest temperatures of summer but maybe not as long of a duration of 100° weather. We’ll see as we get closer.

Elsewhere in the tropics, we do have plenty of other places with chances for storm formation. At the moment, I’m not too concerned as they remain far out.

