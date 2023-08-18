BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early

East Baton Rouge Parish School System
East Baton Rouge Parish School System(WAFB)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than half of the school bus drivers for East Baton Rouge Parish public schools called in sick Friday, leading to delayed start times at many schools in the district.

196 of the district’s 375 drivers, or 52%, called in sick, the district said.

One bus driver, who spoke to WAFB, said the temperatures outside are simply too hot to safely transport kids in unairconditioned school buses. She said many students are already covered in sweat by the time they arrive at school by bus.

The school system announced Friday morning, August 18, that the sick out had forced them to delay the start of classes by two hours. However, students were allowed to arrive on campus as early as needed.

School officials said students will not be penalized for being late or absent today.

High school and middle school students will have early dismissal at 1:25 p.m. School staff will remain on campus through the regular dismissal times to accommodate carpool drivers and bus operators who may run late.

Elementary school students will be dismissed at their regular time of 3:25 p.m.

The district will use what busses it has to transport students home, a spokesperson said.

For cases in which transportation leaders are certain specific bus routes will not run, individual school leaders will notify parents directly about alternative transportation or carpool.

RELATED STORIES
Baton Rouge parents going to extreme lengths to get kids to school amid transportation problems
EBRPSS addresses issues with bus routes on first day of school
Severe bus driver shortage in Baton Rouge leads to an emergency school board meeting
EBR School Board approves stipend for bus drivers to help with shortage
EBR Schools are on a two-hour delay after bus drivers called in sick Friday, Aug. 18.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says

Latest News

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle’s accused killer pleads not guilty
The wildfire broke out Friday afternoon on August 18.
Another wildfire burns in Sabine Parish; residents being evacuated
Chalmette High School teacher punched in face by student
Taser deployed, 8 students arrested after fight at Chalmette High
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
NFL monitoring Hurricane Hilary’s potential threat to Saints-Chargers game