After Further Review: Five takes from Saints/Chargers joint practice #2

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Explosive offensive plays

One day after a back and forth battle with the Chargers starting defense, the Saints offense responded with an overall better effort Friday. In particular, Derek Carr looked sharp and was able to connect on more explosive plays.

Early on, Carr found Chris Olave on an over route for a big gain. On the next sequence, the pair connected on again on a bootleg, drag route over the middle of the field. On their third pitch and catch, Carr threw Olave a wide receiver screen. Olave was able to weave through the Chargers defense for a first down.

But Carr’s top two plays came later. Near midfield, Carr found Juwan Johnson one-on-one with a safety and dropped a dime on the slot fade route for a touchdown. It may have been Carr’s finest pass of camp.

Then in the red zone period, Carr opened with a wheel route touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara. Carr immediately saw the mismatch when Kamara somehow got matched up with Joey Bosa.

Carr nearly had two more big plays. He fired a dart to Keith Kirkwood down the seam, but Kirkwood couldn’t bring it in as he took a hit from the safety. Then during two-minute, Carr broke the pocket and wanted Olave again deep, but Olave couldn’t hold onto the pass when he landed on the ground.

All in all, it was good to see the Saints get the ball downfield.

Take Two: Defense 7-on-7 victory

During 7-on-7, I focused on the Saints defense vs the Chargers offense. Cornerback Paulson Adebo opened the period with a pass breakup on a deep ball from Justin Herbert. Later, Adebo didn’t bite on a double move and prevented Herbert from throwing a deep pass.

Later, Herbert wanted to Quentin Johnson on a nine route, but Isaac Yiadom was there step-for-step for the incompletion.

The play of the period was the final one. With backup Easton Stick at quarterback, Saints defensive back Ugo Amadi jumped a route for an interception.

Take Three: Two-minute letdown

The best period of Thursday’s workout for the offense was two-minute, but the opposite was the case on Friday.

Carr opened with that long attempt to Olave described above, then Carr gained about ten yards on a scramble. On the very next play, Carr was too far inside on an out route to Michael Thomas and was nearly picked off. On the final play of the drive, Carr was sacked by Sebastian Joseph- Day.

It was an overall good day for the offense, but the finish could have been better during two-minute.

Take Four: More Top plays

Kendre Miller ran hard on Friday. He had two runs for first downs during team on zone handoffs. He also caught a few passes.

Tight end Lukas Krull made a great catch in traffic from Jameis Winston during red zone in the middle of the field.

Kawaan Baker didn’t have quite the practice he had Thursday, but he did have nice catch from Winston on a dig route for a first down.

Wide receiver Jontre Kirklin had a good reception on a square-in route from Winston during two-minute for a first down.

Take Five: Other Observations

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore left practice early with a knee issue. Dennis Allen said it was more of a precautionary thing. Hopefully, it’s nothing more serious.

The second team offensive line struggled with both pre & post snap penalties all day Friday.

Both the Saints and the Chargers are monitoring Hurricane Hilary where southern California is expecting a lot of rain. The situation is fluid but as of now, the game at 6pm is on as scheduled.

