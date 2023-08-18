Bourbon Street shooter found guilty of killing Cat’s Meow bartender, injuring tourist

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Daphne Jackson, the 25-year-old shooter responsible for the fatal shooting of a Bourbon Street bartender and the injury of a tourist, has been found guilty by a jury of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

The incident occurred on March 20, 2022, when Jackson fired her gun on Bourbon Street following an altercation with another group.

One bullet struck a 21-year-old tourist, while another fatally wounded 46-year-old bartender Spencer Hudson after it pierced through the wall of the Cat’s Meow bar.

A man was fatally shot in the chest inside a Bourbon Street business early Sunday (March 20), New Orleans police said. (Image courtesy of Earthcam.com)

Hudson died from his injuries inside the bar.

Further police investigation led to Jackson’s arrest, during which she faced charges of murder, attempted murder, and obstruction of justice. However, the weapon Jackson used that fateful night was never located.

Today’s court verdict revealed a jury decision to convict Jackson on the lesser charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault while acquitting her of the obstruction of justice charge.

RELATED STORY: Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says

The decision did not sit well with Spencer Hudson’s family and friends, who packed the courtroom.

“I’m not happy about the verdict. I think she should have been convicted on all three counts. But I was told in there that she could still get a severe penalty or punishment out of it, so hopefully, that will be the case. It’s...I was hoping for more. But we have to live with what we got,” said Hudson’s father speaking outside the courthouse with dissatisfaction.

Jackson now faces a potential 40-year prison term for her convictions. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 2, where a judge will determine the exact length of her incarceration.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.