Britney Spears eyes new music comeback amid divorce; new album and memoir on the horizon, sources say

(WVUE) - According to Page Six, Britney Spears is reportedly back in the studio to create a new album during her ongoing divorce process with Sam Asghari.

“She has an upcoming writers’ camp and is getting songs from some big artists,” the source told Page Six. They added, “Ideally, she would love to do a record and maybe a song for the book release.”

Spears is set to release her memoir titled “The Woman in Me,” available this October 24.

Following the conclusion of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she introduced two tracks: a duet with Elton John titled “Hold Me Closer” and another called “Mind Your Business” alongside her regular musical partner, Will.i.am.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.