Bruce: Saints in the other L.A. face hurricane conditions Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It is extremely rare that a tropical cyclone or hurricane hits the California coast. Hurricane Hillary will be the third time since the late turn of the century that has happened. There is no word on game decisions yest. It will air here on FOX 8 Sunday night at 6pm.

Hurricane landfall in the other L.A.. The Saints play the LA Chargers at a time either hurricane or tropical storm warnings will be in effect. This is only the third time in 123 years that has happened. It seems like the Saints are hurricane magnets. pic.twitter.com/J0caFrdcrB — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 18, 2023

Our brief break in temperatures and humidity is over. We need to bet back to heat safety staying hydrated and checking in on each other. Strong high pressure will be centered to our north. We will see highs at the 100 degree mark once again in many locations Saturday and likely Sunday as well. Late Sunday into Monday a wave of tropical moisture will push through the Gulf of Mexico near enough to help trigger cloud cover and some rain. That should knock us back down near normal for Monday, but the heat rebounds right away with temperatures by the middle of the week back to 100.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.