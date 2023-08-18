Homebuyers face higher interest rates and soaring insurance costs; realtors react

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amid the ongoing insurance crisis, mortgage rates have reached their highest level in years. But veteran real estate agents say insurance costs are giving homebuyers the most pause in Louisiana.

Liz Tardo is President of the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors (NOMAR). She says realtors see the impact up close.

“Definitely, what we’re seeing in our day-to-day sales,” said Tardo. “I think there is a combined factor, but overall insurance is really one of the things that I think is the most scary for people. "

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level in 20 years and that pushed up borrowing costs for homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan jumped to 7.09% this week from 6.96% last week.

And since Hurricane Ida devastated southeast Louisiana in 2021, insurance premiums have increased significantly for many property owners.

“And when you have clients who are looking at a double-digit policy of $10,000-plus a year policy that is scary for people,” says Tardo.

James Howell is a Keller Williams New Orleans real estate agent.

“This isn’t the first time, I was doing real estate back in Katrina which was a completely different story,” said Howell.

He agrees the current situation is affecting some buying and selling decisions.

“We do have some buyers and some listers that are holding off but the great thing, the good news of it is that this isn’t a secret, so people around, buyers and sellers know that we’re dealing with the interest rates, we’re dealing with the insurance issues, so I think negotiations and conversations can be open with a seller if you’re working with a buyer,” said Howell.

Howell and Tardo agree that insurance costs come up sooner in the process.

“With the situation, we’re dealing with right now with the insurance I find that insurance has been put to the front for quotes rather than we’d typically would start with the offer and then go into the due diligence,” said Howell.

Tardo said, “We’re making sure if they have a house that they like we’re looking at insurance quotes, where before it might have been along in the process after the contract is accepted it’s before now.”

But Tardo adds that interest rates beyond 7% have been a reality for a while for some homebuyers.

“Yes, in fact, I talked to one of the lenders that I use and recommend, and he said that today standard conventional rates are 7.5%, so I bought a house in May, I paid 7% interest,” she said.

Still, she said interest rates could decrease, allowing some homeowners to refinance.

“Interest rates will come down and in my career, I have seen double digits, right, so we know 7% might sound high but we’re hopeful that, that’s going to change in the upcoming year we’ll see rates level off and people can refinance. Insurance is still unknown,” she said.

And Howell thinks the government should take steps to help homeowners who have to pay so much more for coverage.

“From the state maybe tax-wise, maybe a credit or something. Federally, I think they should be involved in the United States more across the board,” he said.

The less-than-ideal insurance market aside, they say homebuying has not stopped.

“We are actually able to get buyers to the closing it just takes a little bit of maneuvering,” said Howell.

Tardo hopes things will improve next year.

“I am hopeful, houses sell every day and we’re hopeful that things are going to be positive and stabilized in 2024,” she said.

