Nicondra: Triple digit temperatures return for the weekend

Watching for a tropical wave to move into the Gulf
Temperatures in the high 90s will feel like triple digits by afternoon.
Temperatures in the high 90s will feel like triple digits by afternoon.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our brief break from the heat is firmly in the rearview. Expect high temperatures to rise into the upper 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits prompting a heat advisory across all of southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. We need to stay in the practice of being hyper aware of the symptoms of heat illness. Strong high pressure will be centered to our north. We will see highs at the 100 degree mark once again in many locations Saturday and likely Sunday as well. Late Sunday into Monday a wave of tropical moisture will push through the Gulf of Mexico near enough to help trigger cloud cover and some rain. That should knock us back down near normal for Monday, but the heat rebounds right away with temperatures by the middle of the week back to 100.

