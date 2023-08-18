BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints produce some big-time plays on Day 2 against Chargers

Dennis Allen huddles up his team after a Friday workout with the Chargers. (Source: New Orleans...
Dennis Allen huddles up his team after a Friday workout with the Chargers. (Source: New Orleans Saints)(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints and Chargers conducted their second day of workouts in California on Friday, and the Black and Gold offense created some explosive plays.

One of the big connections of camp, Derek Carr to Juwan Johnson, produced a beautiful touchdown. If you haven’t drafted your fantasy football team yet, grab Johnson.

Alvin Kamara also was on the receiving end of an absolute dime from Carr for another Saints touchdown.

One of Kamara’s backups, Kendre Miller, blew through the line for a big gain. Miller injured his knee against the Chiefs, but appears back to 100 percent.

Carr and Johnson is one of the dynamic offensive duo’s of training camp. The other, Carr and Chris Olave. The second year receiver has been popping big plays all summer. Today, Carr rolled out off play-action to hit Olave for a nice again.

The Saints will matchup with the Chargers for their second preseason game on Sunday. Pregame is at 5:30 p.m. The game kicks off at 6:05 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says

Latest News

This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
NFL monitoring Hurricane Hilary’s potential threat to Saints-Chargers game
Chris Olave pulls in a pass against the Chargers in a joint workout. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
California weather uplifts Saints in joint workout with the Chargers
Saints and Chargers hold two days of joint practices in California
Saints bask in the Cali weather, and workout with the Chargers
Chargers and Saints will play Sunday night at 6:05 p.m. on FOX 8.
Saints travel to California to workout with the Chargers