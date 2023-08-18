Saints produce some big-time plays on Day 2 against Chargers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints and Chargers conducted their second day of workouts in California on Friday, and the Black and Gold offense created some explosive plays.

One of the big connections of camp, Derek Carr to Juwan Johnson, produced a beautiful touchdown. If you haven’t drafted your fantasy football team yet, grab Johnson.

My oh my, Derek Carr with a perfect pass to Juwan Johnson for a Saints TD 🎯 pic.twitter.com/yCfEtR75l2 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 18, 2023

Alvin Kamara also was on the receiving end of an absolute dime from Carr for another Saints touchdown.

Derek Carr drops an absolute beauty of a pass to Alvin Kamara for a Saints TD. pic.twitter.com/kKIna7LnGk — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 18, 2023

One of Kamara’s backups, Kendre Miller, blew through the line for a big gain. Miller injured his knee against the Chiefs, but appears back to 100 percent.

Kendre Miller continuing a strong Saints camp with this big run against the Chargers. Rookie has some speed to burn. pic.twitter.com/45IOAAcljk — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 18, 2023

Carr and Johnson is one of the dynamic offensive duo’s of training camp. The other, Carr and Chris Olave. The second year receiver has been popping big plays all summer. Today, Carr rolled out off play-action to hit Olave for a nice again.

Get used to this Saints fans. Derek Carr play-action, rollout, connects with Chris Olave. pic.twitter.com/dlf0RRirRA — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 18, 2023

The Saints will matchup with the Chargers for their second preseason game on Sunday. Pregame is at 5:30 p.m. The game kicks off at 6:05 p.m.

