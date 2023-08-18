Saints produce some big-time plays on Day 2 against Chargers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints and Chargers conducted their second day of workouts in California on Friday, and the Black and Gold offense created some explosive plays.
One of the big connections of camp, Derek Carr to Juwan Johnson, produced a beautiful touchdown. If you haven’t drafted your fantasy football team yet, grab Johnson.
Alvin Kamara also was on the receiving end of an absolute dime from Carr for another Saints touchdown.
One of Kamara’s backups, Kendre Miller, blew through the line for a big gain. Miller injured his knee against the Chiefs, but appears back to 100 percent.
Carr and Johnson is one of the dynamic offensive duo’s of training camp. The other, Carr and Chris Olave. The second year receiver has been popping big plays all summer. Today, Carr rolled out off play-action to hit Olave for a nice again.
The Saints will matchup with the Chargers for their second preseason game on Sunday. Pregame is at 5:30 p.m. The game kicks off at 6:05 p.m.
